Colour-coded rain alert system in Telangana soon

HYDERABAD: The Roads and Buildings department will implement a colour-coded alert system across the state based on rainfall intensity. While green alert will involve routine monitoring, yellow alert will require assistant executive engineers (AEEs) to inspect vulnerable areas and keep contractors ready for emergency services. During orange alert, AEEs will remain in the field while executive engineers supervise operations.

If rainfall exceeds 204 mm and a red alert is declared, assistant engineers, AEEs and executive engineers will remain available round the clock to coordinate relief measures and report the situation to senior officials.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday directed officials to ensure uninterrupted road connectivity and identify alternative routes in advance to avoid traffic disruption during floods.

The minister said the department has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for monsoon preparedness and flood response to minimise damage to roads, bridges and culverts and ensure timely assistance during emergencies. “The department is fully geared up to meet the challenges of the monsoon season,” he said.

Officials have been asked to remain on alert from June to October, keep emergency equipment ready, identify flood-prone stretches and maintain continuous surveillance. They have also been directed to erect warning boards, open diversion routes without delay and take immediate decisions on emergency works related to public safety.

Venkat Reddy said the control room at the R&B Headquarters in Hyderabad will function round the clock during the monsoon season.