Establish MRO, hangar facilities at Adilabad airport: CM Revanth to Rajnath

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to develop the Adilabad airport with comprehensive facilities.

The chief minister met the defence minister at Kartavya Bhavan in Delhi on Monday.

During the meeting, Revanth expressed gratitude to Rajnath for transferring defence land for construction of the Gandhi Sarovar project at Bapu Ghat in Hyderabad.

He assured the Union minister of full cooperation in land acquisition and utility transfer for the Adilabad airport project, which is being developed by the Indian Air Force.

The state government will extend full cooperation for the expansion of the upcoming Adilabad airport under the aegis of the Indian Air Force considering its significance to national integrity and defence, he said.

Revanth also requested the Union minister to support the establishment of cargo, MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) and hangar facilities alongside the Indian Air Force and Civil Aviation terminals. He noted that the world’s popular airlines are currently seeking suitable locations for their hangars, partly due to recent developments in West Asia.

The chief minister also requested Rajnath to expedite the approval of a key project — DRDO or DRDL at Devarakadra in Mahbubnagar district, which has been selected for the establishment of the defence facility.