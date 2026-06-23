Four of family dead, foul play not ruled out in Telangana

NALGONDA: Four members of a family were found dead in their house at Telangana Colony in Nalgonda town on Monday, with police investigating whether the deaths were the result of murder or suicide.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Sultan (45), a bag trader, his wife Haseena (40), a teacher at a private school, their son Muzammil (20), a BSc student, and their daughter Afsar (11), a Class VII student.

The incident came to light after neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from the house and alerted the police. On reaching the spot, police found the main gate locked from the outside. After breaking open the locks, they discovered the four partially decomposed bodies.

According to neighbours, loud arguments and screams were heard from the house around four days ago. They said the family had been experiencing domestic disputes for some time.

Police registered a case of suspicious death and launched an investigation. A key focus of the probe is to ascertain who locked the house from the outside.

Clues teams, dog squads and special police teams visited the scene and collected evidence. The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem examination.

District SP Sharath Chandra Pawar said a detailed investigation was under way. He said the exact cause and circumstances of the deaths would be determined after forensic analysis and postmortem reports are received.