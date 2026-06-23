Minister Sridhar seeks Centre’s support for industrial development

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has requested the Union government to support Telangana in its industrial development and for achieving the “Telangana Rising Vision 2047” goal.

Stating that Telangana is developing an industrial ecosystem capable of meeting future challenges and playing a key role in realising the Viksit Bharat @ 2047 vision, he sought the Centre’s cooperation for further development of the state’s industrial ecosystem.

During a meeting with Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Monday, Sridhar Babu said that the Hyundai Group has proposed setting up a Global Innovation and R&D Centre in the Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City with an investment of Rs 8,500 crore. He requested the Centre’s support in developing a logistics hub there.

Other key requests