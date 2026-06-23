Minister Uttam pushes for early completion of Rajolibanda

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday stressed the need for expediting the modernisation of the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) in line with expert committee recommendations and ensuring speedy implementation of Phase-II of the Tummilla Lift Irrigation Scheme, which is intended to serve as a supplementary source of irrigation for the region.

The minister declared that Telangana’s legitimate rights in Tungabhadra waters would not be compromised under any circumstances. He assured that the Congress government would pursue all technical, legal and administrative measures required to safeguard the state’s interests.

During a review meeting held here, Uttam examined issues related to the RDS, Tungabhadra dam operations, interstate water-sharing arrangements and long-pending modernisation requirements of the irrigation system.

The meeting, which was also attended by a few local farmers, focused on Tungabhadra waters and the interests of farmers under the RDS ayacut spread across the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.

A detailed representation was submitted to the minister by farmer leaders, led by former RDS chairman G Sitarami Reddy. They highlighted the poor condition of the RDS head works, unauthorised diversions by neighbouring states, declining storage in the Tungabhadra reservoir due to siltation and the need for long-term measures to safeguard Telangana’s rightful share of river waters.

Sitarami Reddy informed the minister that despite efforts to modernise the RDS and associated hydraulic structures, little progress was made during the previous regime. They said expert committees had recommended multiple strengthening and restoration works over the years, many of which remain incomplete.

Responding to this, Uttam felt that the modernisation of the RDS should not be delayed further. He directed the officials to prepare a road map for completing pending works, strengthening embankments and improving canal efficiency.