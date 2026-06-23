Silver crown, hundi stolen from Mahakali temple in Telangana's Basara

ADILABAD: A theft was reported at the Mahakali Temple, located within the main temple complex of Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam in Basara, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The miscreants decamped with the silver crown of the goddess and temple hundi.

The Mahakali temple is located on the eastern side of the main Saraswati temple sanctum. However, the miscreants did not enter the main temple.

According to locals, unidentified persons allegedly broke open the lock of the Mahakali Temple and stole a silver kiritam (crown) and the temple hundi.

Reports said that the temple priest arrived early in the morning to perform the daily pujas and Aarti when he noticed that the door lock had been broken. He found that the silver kiritam and hundi were missing.

The priest immediately informed an Endowments Department official, who in turn alerted the Basara police. Police officials reached the spot and launched an investigation. A dog squad was also deployed to assist in the probe.

Sources said that six home guards were on night duty at the temple premises. There are three CCTV cameras installed at the temple; however, the miscreants reportedly covered the cameras with cloth before committing the theft.

Police are investigating the incident, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits.

District Superintendent of Police G Janaki Sharmila inspected the spot. The clues team also visited the temple.