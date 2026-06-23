SIR benefits only BJP, not citizens, alleges Telangana AICC leader Meenakshi Natarajan

HANAMKONDA: Claiming that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is benefiting only the BJP and not the citizens of India, AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan on Monday alleged that the exercise will make people feel like refugees in their own country.

She, along with TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, participated in the Congress’ Booth Level Agents (BLA) programme held in Hanamkonda.

Speaking on the occasion, Natarajan said: “In the past, the SIR process was carried out to ensure voting rights for eligible adult citizens. But the current SIR exercise is being used to remove voters’ names from the electoral rolls,” she alleged.

She also claimed that the BJP government is deleting the names of citizens from the voters’ list, which could leave people without their democratic rights, making them feel like refugees in their own country.

She urged Congress’ BLAs to focus on the SIR process and work towards protecting the voting rights of citizens.

Mahesh Goud, meanwhile, alleged that the Prime Minister and home minister were “backstabbing democracy and destroying the Constitution”.

“In the recent West Bengal elections, thousands of voters names were removed from the electoral rolls. Now, the BJP government is trying to delete the names of voters who are not in favour of the BJP,” he said.

He called upon the BLAs to be alert during the SIR process and protect the genuine voters.

Goud: Pawan, Chiru should not interfere in TG politics

Mahesh Goud also stated that leaders from other states should refrain from making unnecessary comments on Telangana politics.

While acknowledging the contributions of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and actor Chiranjeevi to the film industry, he maintained that there was no need for them to intervene in Telangana’s political affairs.