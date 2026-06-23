Talks with Minister Vaishnaw on IRFC loan for Hyderabad Metro takeover positive, says CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said discussions with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on securing a loan from the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) for the takeover of Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-I from L&T were positive.

The chief minister, accompanied by Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, met the railway minister in New Delhi.

The meeting lasted for nearly three hours.

Later, speaking to reporters, Revanth said the discussions had progressed positively. He also announced that he would meet Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday morning to further discuss the matter.

It may be recalled that the IRFC has not yet disbursed the loan amount of Rs 13,600 crore despite signing an agreement with the Telangana government in May.

The chief minister had alleged that Kishan was responsible for the delay in the loan disbursement. He had also written to the Centre seeking cooperation in the state’s proposed takeover of Metro Phase-I and the implementation of Metro Phase-II.

Recently, Revanth wrote to Kishan requesting him to arrange a meeting with the railway minister to discuss the issue. However, it remains unclear whether Monday’s meeting with Vaishnaw was arranged by Kishan.