Telangana governmant ignoring demands of unemployed youth: BJP leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy

HYDERABAD: BJP Legislature Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Monday alleged that the Congress government was neglecting the unemployed youth and failing to issue recruitment notifications for the past two years.

Addressing the media at the state party office here, the legislator from Nirmal segment said: “This government is denying justice to job seekers by not providing age relaxation despite prolonged delays in recruitment to various posts.”

“About 30 lakh unemployed youth have completed OTR (One Time Registration on TGPSC portal) and are waiting for job notifications,” he said.

He demanded the withdrawal of cases registered against unemployed youth who staged protests seeking job notifications and warned the government against “playing with the lives of job aspirants”.

Stating that a group of police job aspirants had approached the BJP, seeking support in taking up their demands with the government, Maheshwar said: “The party has assured them of all support. We will continue to fight until every vacant post is filled.”

Demanding that a Government Order be issued immediately providing age relaxation, he said that many unemployed youth were facing severe distress and were unable to meet the expectations of their families due to lack of job opportunities.

Slamming the government for “focusing more on collecting commissions and not addressing the concerns of job aspirants”, he said: “Prescribing the same age relaxation norms and physical fitness standards for both sub-inspector and constable recruitments is not fair.”