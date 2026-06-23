Telangana HC rejects TGPSC plea; candidate’s local status for AEE post upheld

The Telangana High Court has dismissed a writ appeal filed by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC), upholding a single judge’s order recognising Palla Nishanth as a local candidate for recruitment as assistant executive engineer under Notification No. 12/2022.

A bench of Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Narsing Rao Nandikonda rejected TGPSC’s contention that local status had to be determined with reference to Class VII education under Para 7 of the Presidential Order, 2018 (GO MS No. 124).

TGPSC argued that since the candidate studied Classes I to VI in Andhra Pradesh and did not complete four consecutive academic years in Telangana ending with Class VII, he was ineligible for local status. The candidate contended that BTech, being the prescribed qualification for the post, was the relevant qualifying examination and that he had completed the requisite period of study in Telangana.