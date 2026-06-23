Telangana HC rejects TGPSC plea; candidate’s local status for AEE post upheld

The Telangana High Court has dismissed a writ appeal filed by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC), upholding a single judge’s order recognising Palla Nishanth as a local candidate for recruitment as assistant executive engineer under Notification No. 12/2022.
A bench of Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Narsing Rao Nandikonda rejected TGPSC’s contention that local status had to be determined with reference to Class VII education under Para 7 of the Presidential Order, 2018 (GO MS No. 124).
TGPSC argued that since the candidate studied Classes I to VI in Andhra Pradesh and did not complete four consecutive academic years in Telangana ending with Class VII, he was ineligible for local status. The candidate contended that BTech, being the prescribed qualification for the post, was the relevant qualifying examination and that he had completed the requisite period of study in Telangana.
IDPL moves Telangana HC against resumption of Balanagar, Quthbullapur lands
The Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited (IDPL) has challenged the resumption of its lands in Balanagar and Quthbullapur by revenue authorities in the Telangana High Court.
IDPL sought a declaration that the district collector’s order dated January 27, 2008, and the consequential panchanamas dated January 28, 2008, are illegal, arbitrary, without jurisdiction and non-est in law. The company contended that it acquired absolute title under a registered conveyance deed dated February 8, 1994, after the lands were acquired by the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government between 1961 and 1963 for establishment of its Hyderabad unit.
The company said it had earlier challenged the resumption order and obtained interim protection. It also disputed allegations of abandonment, stating that industrial infrastructure, including an Effluent Treatment Plant established in 1967 and serving around 150 industries, remains operational. IDPL further relied on a 2022 conveyance transaction involving another government entity, contending that the State had recognised its authority to transfer valid title.
Justice NV Shravan Kumar issued notices to the respondents and posted the matter to July 13, 2026, for filing of counters.