Telangana HC upholds LRS rejection for plot on municipal road

The Telangana High Court has upheld the rejection of a Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) application for a plot at Guttala Begumpet, Serilingampally, holding that the land forms part of a road vested in the municipality. It, however, set aside a unilateral cancellation deed registered by authorities.

The petitioner, who purchased the 287-square-yard property in 2014, challenged both the rejection of her LRS application by the GHMC and the subsequent cancellation of her sale deed. GHMC contended that the land formed part of a 30-foot road in a draft layout and had vested in the municipality through a registered gift deed executed in 1994.

Justice Laxmi Narayana Alishetty held that withdrawal of the draft layout in 1996 did not affect the municipality’s rights over land already vested through the gift deed.