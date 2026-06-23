Where Buddha, Shiva and Vishnu share a 1,000-year-old pillar in Telangana

HYDERABAD: It is not often that a single monument tells multiple religious stories at once. But a 10th century stone pillar in Bhimsari village of Adilabad does exactly that, bringing together a rare depiction of the Buddha in Mahaparinirvana, Vishnu in his reclining Sayana posture, Uma-Alingana Murti showing Shiva embracing Parvati and a royal warrior holding a sword.

The sculpture was identified by Roddavaru Prithviraj, a history lecturer and member of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam, during a field visit to the village. The Buddha image, carved on one side of the four-faced pillar, depicts the moment of Mahaparinirvana, the Buddha’s final liberation from the cycle of birth and death.

“It is extremely rare to find Buddhist, Shaivite and Vaishnavite themes represented together on a single stone pillar,” Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam convenor Sriramoju Haragopal said. “The sculpture reflects the religious harmony and artistic synthesis that characterised medieval Deccan society.”

According to Haragopal, the Mahaparinirvana sculpture closely follows classical Buddhist descriptions of Gautama’s final moments. “The reclining Buddha is shown lying on his right side with his head resting on his right hand; this corresponds closely with descriptions of the Buddha’s passing found in the Mahaparinibbana Sutta,” he told the TNIE.

The find is significant not only because of its multi-religious imagery but also because Mahaparinirvana sculptures are relatively rare in Telangana. While Buddha images have been reported from several temples and archaeological sites across the state, depictions of the Buddha’s final passing are far less common.