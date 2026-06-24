Applications invited for 153 TIMS posts

HYDERABAD: The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, has initiated recruitment for 153 posts on a contract basis for deployment at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Sanathnagar, including 122 technical and administrative positions and 31 faculty posts.

According to notifications issued on June 22, eligible candidates from Telangana can apply for the 122 technical and administrative posts, while faculty appointments will be made through walk-in interviews. The engagements are purely temporary and intended as an interim arrangement to operationalise TIMS, Sanathnagar, pending completion of regular recruitment.

Of the 122 vacancies, 98 are technical posts and 24 are administrative posts. Among the technical positions, the highest number of vacancies are for Lab Technician Grade-II (34), followed by Anaesthesia Technician (20), X-Ray/C-Arm Technician Grade-II (10), ECG Technician (6) and Cath Lab Technician (6), among others.

Recruitment for 31 faculty positions will be conducted through walk-in interviews on July 6 at NIMS. Selected professors will receive a consolidated monthly remuneration of `2.20 lakh, associate professors `1.88 lakh and assistant professors `1.42 lakh.

The administrative vacancies include two posts each of Assistant Public Relations Officer, Deputy Registrar/Deputy Financial Controller, Assistant Registrar/Assistant Financial Controller and Accountant. Five posts of Senior Assistant, four posts each of Supervisor and Health Inspector, and one post each of Medical Record Officer (Junior), Statistician and Accounts Officer/Financial Controller have also been notified.

Applications for the technical and administrative posts must be submitted by 4 pm on July 6.

The walk-in interviews will be held from 9 am at the Board Room on the first floor of the old NIMS building in Punjagutta.