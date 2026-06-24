ESIC nurses warn of strike over working conditions

HYDERABAD: The nursing fraternity of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College and Hospital, Sanathnagar, on Tuesday served a 14-day strike notice to the ESIC headquarters, alleging administrative harassment, denial of basic welfare facilities and poor working conditions.

The nurses also highlighted poor civic amenities at the hospital, including a shortage of medical and surgical equipment, inadequate drinking water supply, and a lack of proper washroom facilities for patients.

They warned that they would launch an indefinite strike if their grievances were not addressed within the notice period.

In a detailed representation submitted by the ESIC Nursing Officers’ Union, Telangana, to the Director General of ESIC through the dean of the medical college, the union alleged that repeated representations regarding service conditions, staff welfare and workplace grievances had failed to elicit corrective action. It claimed that nursing personnel had lost confidence in the present nursing administration and accused certain senior officials of intimidation, arbitrary administrative decisions and interference in trade union activities.

The union further alleged that dozens of Assistant Nursing Superintendents and Senior Nursing Officers had been issued memorandums by the hospital management. It claimed that several staff members were repeatedly asked to furnish explanations over trivial issues. Alleging that a nursing officer was subjected to an unauthorised breath analyser test, the union demanded an independent inquiry into the incident.