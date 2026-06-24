Ex-sarpanch ends life, kin blame it on unpaid bills

SIDDIPET: Former sarpanch of Mohammadapur village in Husnabad mandal, Pittala Sampath (45), allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday. He was found hanging from a tree near an agricultural well.

His relatives alleged that Sampath had spent around Rs 11 lakh on various development works in the village during his tenure. Despite repeatedly approaching government offices, the bills for the works were not cleared, they claimed. Distressed by mounting debts, he allegedly took the extreme step.

Other former sarpanches expressed anguish over the incident, stating the government had failed to fulfil its promise of clearing pending bills. Villagers said Sampath, who had served as sarpanch for nearly 10 years, was known for helping people in the village. They alleged that he felt humiliated and distressed after moneylenders repeatedly visited his house and demanded repayment of loans.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)