Himayatsagar water level rises after rain

HYDERABAD: The water level in Himayatsagar reservoir has been rising steadily since early Tuesday following continuous rainfall in its catchment areas. Authorities of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) said floodwater may be released from the reservoir if necessary, depending on prevailing conditions.

The Water Board has urged all government departments, disaster management agencies, local bodies and residents living downstream of the reservoirs to remain vigilant and be prepared for any eventuality.

HMWSSB clarified that any decision regarding the operation of crest gates, water discharge or emergency measures would be communicated through official announcements. It appealed to the public to rely only on official updates and refrain from spreading rumours or unverified information regarding reservoir operations.

HMWSSB managing director K Ashok Reddy said officials were closely monitoring the situation in the twin reservoirs — Osmansagar and Himayatsagar. He directed all concerned departments to remain on alert and work in coordination.

He also advised residents in downstream areas to closely follow official instructions and take precautionary measures whenever required.