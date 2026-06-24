Karimnagar cops assault youth over bike parking

KARIMNAGAR: A youth was allegedly assaulted by police personnel after a dispute over the parking of his motorcycle at Ramnagar here on Tuesday. A video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.

According to sources, Reserve Inspector Ramesh, Sub-Inspector Dattu, and constable Parushram allegedly beat the youth after questioning him about improperly parking his bike. The youth, reportedly unaware that the police personnel were in civilian clothes, argued with them, which led to the altercation.

Following the incident, the youth lodged a complaint with the Two Town police, who registered a complaint and initiated an investigation.

This is the second such incident involving police personnel in Karimnagar in recent months. About two months ago, a sub-inspector allegedly assaulted a salon worker for calling him “anna” (brother) instead of “sir.” The incident sparked public outrage, and the officer was subsequently suspended by the department.