KTR accuses CM Reddy, Kishan of ‘doing drama’ over Hyderabad Metro

HYDERABAD: Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy of staging a “joint political drama” to divert attention from an alleged financial scandal, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday claimed the two leaders were secretly working in tandem while publicly appearing at odds over the Hyderabad Metro Rail project.

Addressing party workers in Serilingampally, Rama Rao alleged that Revanth was attempting to hand over nearly 250 acres of Metro Rail-linked land and assets worth around `30,000 crore to his family members, relatives and close associates. He further alleged that the chief minister had pressured L&T Metro Rail officials and forced them out of the state to facilitate the takeover of the assets.

The senior BRS leader claimed that the state government was trying to shift L&T Metro Rail’s debt of nearly `14,000 crore onto Telangana’s people in order to gain control of the Metro Rail assets. He alleged that liabilities that should remain with the private company were being transferred to the state, pushing the project towards financial distress. Rama Rao described the chief minister’s recent concern over the Metro Rail project as an attempt to conceal a larger financial scandal.