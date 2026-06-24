Makeover of Telangana railway stations hits top gear

HYDERABAD: Redevelopment of 40 railway stations across Telangana under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is gathering pace, with several projects nearing completion. The stations are being upgraded at a cost of `2,018.91 crore to provide world-class infrastructure, improved accessibility and enhanced passenger amenities.
A senior railway official told TNIE that redevelopment works at Hitec City, Hafizpet and Jogulamba stations have been completed. Several other stations are in the final stages of execution. Mahbubabad station has achieved 99% progress, while work at Malkajgiri is 95% complete. Jangaon and Ramagundam stations have crossed the 90% mark and are expected to be commissioned soon.
Among the flagship projects, Secunderabad railway station is being redeveloped at an estimated cost of Rs 714.73 crore. The project has achieved around 65% progress and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. Once finished, the station will offer airport-like facilities and a significantly improved travel experience, said officials.
The project includes a two-level air concourse designed to handle nearly 1.5 lakh passengers daily. The lower level will serve as a waiting area, while the upper level will house retail outlets and food courts. The concourse is expected to ease platform congestion by improving passenger movement.
Officials said most of the remaining Amrit Bharat stations in Telangana have achieved 60% to 85% progress. The upgraded stations will feature modern waiting halls, improved facilities for differently-abled passengers, enhanced aesthetics, better circulation areas, upgraded security systems and other passenger-friendly amenities.
Redevelopment of Hyderabad (Nampally) railway station is also progressing rapidly. The Rs 327 crore project includes a foot overbridge with travellators connecting the station to the nearby Metro station, ensuring seamless multi-modal connectivity, officials said, adding that the station will also feature an air concourse.