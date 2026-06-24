Makeover of Telangana railway stations hits top gear

HYDERABAD: Redevelopment of 40 railway stations across Telangana under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is gathering pace, with several projects nearing completion. The stations are being upgraded at a cost of `2,018.91 crore to provide world-class infrastructure, improved accessibility and enhanced passenger amenities.

A senior railway official told TNIE that redevelopment works at Hitec City, Hafizpet and Jogulamba stations have been completed. Several other stations are in the final stages of execution. Mahbubabad station has achieved 99% progress, while work at Malkajgiri is 95% complete. Jangaon and Ramagundam stations have crossed the 90% mark and are expected to be commissioned soon.

Among the flagship projects, Secunderabad railway station is being redeveloped at an estimated cost of Rs 714.73 crore. The project has achieved around 65% progress and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. Once finished, the station will offer airport-like facilities and a significantly improved travel experience, said officials.