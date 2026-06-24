Paddy scam takes political turn in Sircilla

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The paddy procurement scam in the district is rapidly turning into a political flashpoint, with opposition parties claiming that a deeper probe could expose a wider network involving influential politicians.

The controversy intensified after the name of Swamy alias Gaddam Narsa Reddy, a Congress leader and close associate of Government Whip Aadi Srinivas from his native village, surfaced during the investigation. With police reportedly identifying instances of paddy being sold using forged transport records and other fabricated documents, questions are being raised over whether the scam was the work of a few individuals or part of a larger organised operation.

BRS leaders claimed that the irregularities uncovered so far were only “the tip of the iceberg” and alleged that a detailed investigation could reveal large-scale irregularities in both paddy and maize procurement. They also released photographs showing Narsa Reddy with Aadi Srinivas, alleging a close association between the two.

The opposition has demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, arguing that only an independent and transparent investigation can establish accountability.