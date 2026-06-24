Sanjay Jaju back in Telangana, leads race for CS post

HYDERABAD: The Union government on Tuesday repatriated 1992-batch IAS officer Sanjay Jaju to his parent Telangana cadre, setting off speculation that he is being considered for the state’s chief secretary post.

Currently serving as secretary, Department of North Eastern Region, Jaju was repatriated “on the request” of the Telangana government, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) following approval by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

Official circles view the move as significant, with incumbent Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao’s extended tenure set to end on June 30. Senior IAS officers Jayesh Ranjan, Vikas Raj and Sabyasachi Ghose are also among those being considered for the top bureaucratic post.

Despite his Central deputation being scheduled to continue until February 2029, Jaju has been relieved and sent back to the state cadre. After the formation of Telangana in 2014, Jaju went on Central deputation and has since held several key positions in the Union government, including Additional Secretary in the Department of Defence Production and Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. During the undivided Andhra Pradesh era, he served as GHMC Commissioner in 2007.

K Ramakrishna Rao, who retired in August 2025, was granted a seven-month extension by the Centre, followed by a further three-month extension. His tenure is due to conclude on June 30.