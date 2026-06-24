Suggest name for Telangana housing scheme, win Rs 1 Lakh reward

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Housing Board has invited the public to suggest a name for its proposed housing scheme aimed at constructing one lakh houses for the Low-Income Group (LIG) in the Core Urban Region Expansion (CURE) area. The best suggestion will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Announcing the initiative, Telangana Housing Board Vice Chairman VP Gautham said the Board had launched a public contest on social media to select a suitable name for the housing project.

The competition will remain open until June 28, and the winning entry will receive a prize of Rs 1 lakh.

The initiative has attracted significant public participation, with around 3,300 responses received within nine hours of the announcement on social media platforms.

The state government has decided to construct one lakh affordable homes for low-income families in the CURE area. The Housing Board said it wanted to involve the public in the project from the outset by allowing citizens to contribute to naming the scheme.