Telangana auto drivers seek scrapping rule relaxation

HYDERABAD: Autorickshaw drivers in Hyderabad urged the state government to exempt vehicles destined for scrapping from the mandatory fitness certification process and affixation of reflective tape, arguing that the requirement places an unnecessary financial burden on them.

According to auto drivers, the cost of scrapping an old autorickshaw has increased following the introduction of mandatory government-approved reflective stickers as part of the fitness certification process. Since a valid fitness certificate is required before an old vehicle can be removed from service, owners must first affix the prescribed reflective stickers, obtain the fitness certificate and only then proceed with scrapping the vehicle.

Telangana Auto Drivers Samakhya president A Sathireddy told TNIE that spending thousands of rupees to obtain a fitness certificate for a vehicle that is being scrapped serves little practical purpose. He says the requirement adds to the financial strain of purchasing a new auto-rickshaw.

Under the existing policy, transport autorickshaws are registered for an initial period of 15 years. After the registration expires, owners may either renew the registration by complying with the prescribed statutory requirementsand obtaining a valid fitness certificate, or choose to scrap the vehicle.