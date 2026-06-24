Telangana HC pulls up officials over footpath encroachments

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction with officials for failing to implement its earlier directions to remove footpath encroachments in Hyderabad and other urban areas, observing that pedestrians are being forced onto roads, endangering their safety and worsening traffic congestion.

Hearing a public interest litigation filed by senior citizen B Surender and two others, Justice NV Shravan Kumar noted that even footpaths around the high court premises remain encroached upon, inconveniencing lawyers, litigants and the public. The petitioners sought directions for clearing footpaths and ensuring safe pedestrian access across Hyderabad and other towns.

It may be noted here that the Supreme Court had recently held that access to unobstructed footpaths was a Fundamental Right.

Justice Shravan Kumar took exception to the authorities’ failure to submit a progress report on the implementation of orders issued on May 4. Recalling those directions, the judge said footpaths must be cleared and protected through permanent measures to ensure unhindered pedestrian access.

Referring to Supreme Court judgments, the court reiterated that constitutional courts should not exercise discretionary powers to regularise illegal or unauthorised constructions. It also reminded citizens of their responsibility under the TG-bPASS Act to report unauthorised constructions.

Expressing concern that footpath encroachments obstruct vehicular movement and aggravate traffic problems, the court directed officials to begin removal drives in areas surrounding the high court and extend the exercise across Hyderabad.

Granting what it termed a final opportunity, the court adjourned the matter by two weeks and warned that strict action would be taken against responsible officials if compliance was not ensured.