Telangana HC seeks report on child’s welfare in illegal adoption case

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) of Nalgonda and Suryapet to submit a detailed report on the protective custody and welfare of a child rescued from an alleged illegal adoption arrangement.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin was hearing a writ appeal filed by Muthineni Venkanna against a single judge’s refusal to restore custody of a two-year-old girl, Sharanya, to him and his wife. Earlier, Justice T Madhavi Devi held that illegal adoptions could not be regularised on the basis of emotional bonding and warned that any departure from the statutory adoption process would encourage child trafficking.

According to court records, the childless couple allegedly obtained custody of the infant in May 2023 through Nakka Yadagiri, who is accused of running a child trafficking network. A criminal case was subsequently registered under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with the couple among the accused.

During the hearing, the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), Nalgonda, produced records relating to the child’s admission to a Shishugruha. The bench noted discrepancies in the documentation, including the absence of dates in the Social Investigation Report (SIR), a key document used in decisions on a child’s rehabilitation and placement.

Observing the need to verify compliance with the Juvenile Justice Act, the court directed the DLSAs to report on all proceedings undertaken since the child was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Nalgonda, on May 28, 2025. The report should also include details of other children housed at the Shishugruha and indicate whether similar child care institutions are functioning in Suryapet district.

The report is to be submitted through the Member Secretary of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority within two weeks. The Nalgonda DCPO has also been directed to remain present on the next date of hearing.