Telangana seeks higher rice procurement target from Centre

HYDERABAD: Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday urged Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to raise Telangana’s Rabi 2025–26 rice procurement target from 35 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) to 54.5 LMT, equivalent to the 80.09 LMT of paddy already procured by the state.

Uttam, along with Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, met the Union minister in New Delhi and explained that Rabi procurement had already touched 80.09 LMT and was expected to increase further as arrivals continued from late-harvesting districts.

The ministers said combined procurement during Kharif and Rabi cycles of 2025–26 had reached a record 152 LMT, the highest ever in Telangana and the undivided AP.

They informed the Union minister that while Telangana had projected around 90 LMT of paddy procurement during the Rabi season, the Centre fixed the rice procurement target at only 35 LMT, equivalent to 51.47 LMT of paddy. As a result, the state procured nearly 29 LMT more paddy than the approved target.