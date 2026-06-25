Clearing BRS loans & delivering welfare: Bhatti

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday said the state government was continuing to implement welfare programmes while repaying the principal and interest on loans accumulated during the previous BRS regime.

Addressing a constituency-level meeting at the MLA camp office in Wyra ahead of the Rythu Ashirvada Mahasabha scheduled for June 30 at Jagannadhapuram village in Chinthakani mandal, he criticised the previous government led by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Vikramarka said major irrigation projects such as Nagarjunasagar and the Sriramsagar Project (SRSP), built decades ago with limited technological resources, continue to irrigate lakhs of acres. In contrast, he alleged that the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, constructed during the BRS regime despite access to modern technology, developed structural issues within a short period.

Alleging large-scale corruption in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project, Vikramarka said governance under the previous regime benefited only a few individuals rather than the wider population. He also accused BRS leaders of spreading misinformation through social media and party-affiliated media platforms.