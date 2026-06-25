Clearing BRS loans & delivering welfare: Bhatti

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday said the state government was continuing to implement welfare programmes while repaying the principal and interest on loans accumulated during the previous BRS regime.
Addressing a constituency-level meeting at the MLA camp office in Wyra ahead of the Rythu Ashirvada Mahasabha scheduled for June 30 at Jagannadhapuram village in Chinthakani mandal, he criticised the previous government led by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Vikramarka said major irrigation projects such as Nagarjunasagar and the Sriramsagar Project (SRSP), built decades ago with limited technological resources, continue to irrigate lakhs of acres. In contrast, he alleged that the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, constructed during the BRS regime despite access to modern technology, developed structural issues within a short period.
Alleging large-scale corruption in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project, Vikramarka said governance under the previous regime benefited only a few individuals rather than the wider population. He also accused BRS leaders of spreading misinformation through social media and party-affiliated media platforms.
The deputy chief minister said the government was servicing annual repayments of around `76,000 crore towards loans and interest linked to a debt burden of nearly `8 lakh crore, while continuing to roll out welfare schemes.
Listing the government’s initiatives, he cited the supply of fine rice through the public distribution system, Indiramma Housing, free electricity for households, free bus travel for women, government job recruitment and bank-linked loans for women. Vikramarka also announced that the government would soon launch Indiramma Family Insurance and a breakfast programme for students in government schools.
Referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, he urged Congress leaders and booth level agents (BLAs) to remain vigilant. Alleging attempts to manipulate voter lists using advanced technology and social media tools, he called on party workers to closely monitor the process.