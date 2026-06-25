DTO accident case report will be submitted soon: JTC

BHUPALPALLY: Joint Transport Commissioner (JTC) M Chandrashekhar Goud on Wednesday reconstructed the scene of the accident involving District Transport Officer (DTO) M Venkanna near the Bhupalpally RTO office at Chelpur. He was accompanied by Motor Vehicle Inspectors M Srinivas, D Srinivas and S Srinivas, along with Ghanpur Circle Inspector Karunakar Rao and SI Ashok.

Acting on state government directions, the JTC first visited Ghanpur police station and reviewed the preliminary investigation with police officials. He questioned truck driver Mohammed Tasleem, the vehicle owner and the harvester driver.

Later, Chandrashekhar Goud interacted with four eyewitnesses, inspected the accident site, examined the truck’s fitness records and collected CCTV footage. He also sought details from TSGENCO and visited the Thadicherla opencast mine to verify truck loading records and transport procedures.

He said a report would be submitted to the state government within two to three days.