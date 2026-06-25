Hyderabad sitting on flood time bomb, warn experts

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is sitting on a time bomb with the clock ticking. With nearly one-third of the city falling in high-risk flood zones and built-up areas expanding by 45% over the past two decades, experts warn that extreme rainfall events could pose an increasingly serious threat to the rapidly growing metropolis.

They pointed out that rapid urbanisation, shrinking water bodies and mounting pressure on drainage infrastructure impact the city’s ability to cope with intense rainfall. Large tracts of open land have been converted into residential, commercial and industrial zones, altering natural drainage patterns and increasing surface runoff, they added.

A study by researchers from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) found that Hyderabad’s built-up area grew from 293 sq km in 2000 to 425 sq km in 2022, a 45% increase. As concrete surfaces replace open land, rainwater infiltration has reduced significantly, increasing the volume of runoff during storms.

It also found that around 70 sq km spread across 20 wards fall in the “very highly vulnerable” category, while another 144 sq km covering 55 wards are classified as “highly vulnerable”. Together, these areas account for more than 214 sq km exposed to significant flood risk.

Researchers observed that low-lying wards near river corridors and drainage channels consistently displayed higher flood vulnerability as water naturally accumulates in these areas during heavy rainfall.

The city’s flood history highlights the scale of the challenge. Hyderabad witnessed severe urban flooding in August 2000 after nearly 240 mm of rain fell in a single day. Similar flood events occurred in 2008, 2016, 2020 and 2021. In September 2016 alone, about 165 mm of rainfall was recorded within 24 hours, causing widespread inundation.