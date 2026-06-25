People unhappy with Congress rule, want KCR back at helm, says KTR

KHAMMAM: BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao said people across Telangana were dissatisfied with the government’s performance and were seeking the return of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Addressing a party meeting in Sattupalli along with former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, he said KCR had warned the public against believing Congress promises and alleged that the past two-and-a-half years of Congress rule had caused hardships across sections of society.

Claiming that several sectors had declined under the Congress government, he urged the state to issue accreditation cards to all eligible journalists without delay and warned that the BRS would intensify its agitation if the issue remained unresolved. He also alleged that despite repeated visits to New Delhi by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the state had failed to secure substantial financial assistance from the Centre.

Highlighting the BRS government’s welfare measures for farmers, Rama Rao said KCR introduced direct investment support through the Rythu Bandhu scheme and claimed that `73,000 crore had been deposited into the accounts of 72 lakh farmers during the party’s tenure.

Accusing previous Congress governments of misleading farmers through projects such as Rajiv Sagar and Indira Sagar, he said KCR launched the Sitarama Project with an investment of nearly `10,000 crore to irrigate seven lakh acres in Khammam district. Claiming that around `8,000 crore had already been spent, Rama Rao said Sattupalli would be among the first constituencies to benefit and assured that the project would be completed if the BRS returned to power.

He further alleged that Khammam district had seen little development despite being represented by three ministers holding influential portfolios.