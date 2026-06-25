Revanth: SIR serious matter, complacency will invite action

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday warned of strict action against Congress leaders who fail to follow party instructions on SIR.

Chairing a Zoom meeting with party leaders, Revanth stressed the need to safeguard the voting rights of the poor during the SIR process, saying that losing their votes could also deprive them of access to Aadhaar and ration cards. In view of reports about the possible deletion of genuine voters’ names from electoral rolls, he directed ministers, MLAs, MPs and other leaders to remain extra vigilant.

Describing the issue as serious, Revanth said, “Some leaders are being negligent about the SIR. I will not remain a silent spectator if the party suffers damage. I have already received district-wise reports on SIR awareness meetings.” He instructed leaders to organise more awareness programmes and entrusted in-charge ministers with greater responsibility to ensure the success of the campaign.

“All leaders should strictly adhere to party directives. In-charges who fail to implement the party’s instructions will be replaced. We will not tolerate negligence and will monitor their performance for the next 10 days,” Revanth added.

He also appealed to Congress sarpanches to organise SIR awareness programmes and educate people in villages about the exercise.