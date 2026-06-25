Stop Karnataka projects on Tungabhadra: BRS to CM

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao, in an open letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, urged the government to protect Telangana’s rightful share of Tungabhadra river waters and stop Karnataka from proceeding with projects that could affect the state’s irrigation and drinking water needs.

He said projects being taken up by Karnataka upstream of the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) would significantly reduce water flows into Telangana, affecting irrigation under the scheme and putting thousands of farmers at risk.

Stating that the people of Palamuru had fought for water rights for decades, Harish said they would not remain silent if their interests were compromised. Protecting every drop of water in Telangana was the State government’s responsibility, he added.

Alleging that the Congress government had failed to safeguard Telangana’s water interests, he said it remained silent while Karnataka moved ahead with projects on the Tungabhadra river.

The BRS leader also sought clarity on whether Telangana had indirectly agreed to Karnataka’s proposed Kurdi Lift Irrigation Scheme and the Chikkalaparvi and Chikkalamanchi bridge-cum-barrages, and whether approval for the proposed Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme had come at the cost of the state’s long-term water interests.

He further questioned why the government had not objected to Karnataka’s projects despite the absence of mandatory approvals from the Central Water Commission (CWC), Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and other agencies.

Claiming that Karnataka was already utilising water beyond its allocated share under the RDS, Harish said any new project would further reduce Telangana’s share. He added that the impact would extend beyond the RDS, affecting inflows into the Srisailam reservoir, irrigation projects, and future drinking water needs.