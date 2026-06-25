Telangana HC asks govt to explain how it will clear pending fee dues

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to place before it by Thursday a clear roadmap for clearing pending fee-reimbursement dues owed to private engineering and pharmacy colleges.

Justice Jukanti Sridevi was hearing a batch of 89 writ petitions filed by educational institutions alleging non-payment of admitted reimbursement amounts for students belonging to SC, ST, BC, EBC and minority communities for the academic years 2020-21 to 2024-25.

The institutions contended that dues running into crores of rupees remained unpaid despite admissions continuing under the fee-reimbursement scheme. They sought release of the amounts along with interest and challenged provisions in government orders governing implementation of the scheme.

Questioning the state’s position, the court asked how colleges could be prevented from collecting fees from students while reimbursement amounts remained unpaid. It also sought an explanation as to how admissions were continuing under a “zero fee” arrangement despite substantial arrears.

Senior counsel L Ravichander, appearing for the institutions, submitted that GO 7, which restricted colleges from insisting on fee payments at admission, had been withdrawn after being stayed by the high court. However, he argued that GO 9 effectively retained the same mechanism by providing for reimbursement amounts to be credited directly to students, who would then pay colleges.

Special Government Pleader Rahul Reddy sought two weeks’ time to file a detailed counter, stating that the scheme involved a Union government component and that the state’s share had to be released before the Centre could release its contribution.

Declining the request, the court directed the government to place on record details of the arrears and the proposed schedule for releasing the pending amounts and adjourned the matter.