Telangana HC to cops: Is second autopsy possible in Geesugonda case?

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over the investigation into the death of a Warangal man, the Telangana High Court directed the Geesugonda police to file a report on the feasibility of conducting a re-postmortem.

Justice T Madhavi Devi was hearing a writ petition filed by Lyadella Priyanka, wife of late Lyadella Raju of Gorrekunta village in Geesugonda mandal, seeking a fair and effective investigation into her husband’s death. Priyanka has alleged that her husband was murdered by some unknown persons.

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that photographs of the deceased showed visible external injuries. However, the postmortem report allegedly recorded that no internal or external injuries were found. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report reportedly attributed the death to sudden cardiac arrest.

The petitioner contended that the apparent discrepancies between the photographs, postmortem findings and FSL report raised serious doubts about both the cause of death and the manner in which the investigation had been conducted. She alleged that despite informing police about persons she suspected and repeatedly expressing doubts over her husband’s death, the inquiry remained perfunctory and one-sided.

It was further submitted that representations made to the Warangal Police Commissioner, the district collector and the Telangana State Human Rights Commission had not resulted in effective action.

Seeking preservation and proper examination of evidence, the petitioner requested a videographed re-postmortem to ascertain the true cause of death and directions for a fair investigation.