Voter mapping begins in disputed border villages

ADILABAD: The long-pending dispute over 12 border villages between Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district in Telangana and Chandrapur district in Maharashtra has resurfaced following the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. At the centre of the issue is whether eligible residents of these villages should be enrolled as voters in Telangana or Maharashtra.

The 12 disputed villages fall under four gram panchayats — Parandoli, Mukadamguda, Bolapatar and Anthapur — in Kerameri mandal of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district. Together, the four gram panchayats have 3,144 voters.

According to official data, Parandoli gram panchayat has 877 voters with 77.65 per cent voter mapping completed, Mukadamguda has 726 voters with 80.58 per cent mapping, Bolapatar has 724 voters with 52.90 per cent mapping, and Anthapur has 817 voters with 51.29 per cent mapping completed.

Residents of these villages have historically participated in elections in both states, including Assembly, Parliament and local body polls, as many possess voter identity cards, ration cards and other documents issued by both Telangana and Maharashtra.

Kerameri Tahsildar Goddam Santosh said voter mapping has been completed in the disputed villages as per the directions of the district administration and election authorities.

“A door-to-door survey will begin from June 25. Our main objective is to ensure that no eligible voter is removed from the electoral rolls,” he said.