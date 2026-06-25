Yellow alert issued for heavy rainfall in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The state saw widespread moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, issuing a yellow alert for heavy rains in several districts on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall was recorded in Mallampally of Mulugu district, which recorded 10.4 cm rainfall, followed by Jainoor of Komarambheem Asifabad district at 6.5 cm.

On Wednesday, temperatures also significantly dipped, with the highest recorded in Munagala of Suryapet district at 39.1°C.

After widespread rains on Monday night, the city’s wait for rains continued with Tuesday and Wednesday not experiencing any good rainfall. A pleasant cloudy weather prevailed in the early hours today and continued through the day with an occasional shower in different parts of the city and suburbs.

The IMD Hyderabad forecast for the next 48 hours indicates similar weather conditions for the city with skies remaining cloudy and light to moderate rain or thundershowers occurring towards evening and night.