Cabinet expansion buzz keeps Telangana BJP hopefuls guessing

HYDERABAD: With speculation growing over a reshuffle of the Union Cabinet, BJP leaders in Telangana have stepped up their efforts to secure a berth, either as a Cabinet minister or Minister of State.

Party leaders believe the expansion could take place by the end of this month or in the first week of July, although there has been no official announcement.

According to party sources, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy could be considered for a more prominent portfolio if the reshuffle goes ahead.

There is also considerable discussion over the future of Minister of State Bandi Sanjay. While some leaders believe he could be moved to another ministry, others say the party may assign him an organisational role at the national level, similar to the responsibilities he handled earlier as a BJP national general secretary.

Laxman’s induction a possibility

The possible induction of Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman is another subject of discussion within the party. Leaders say his long organisational experience and seniority could work in his favour if a vacancy arises. They also point out that he has, on several occasions, expressed interest in serving either as a Governor or as a Union minister.

Several other Telangana MPs are also believed to be in the race. Party insiders say Eatala Rajender, Dharmapuri Arvind and DK Aruna are all hopeful of securing a MoS berth after missing out during the formation of the Union Cabinet in 2024.