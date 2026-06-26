Cabinet expansion buzz keeps Telangana BJP hopefuls guessing

HYDERABAD: With speculation growing over a reshuffle of the Union Cabinet, BJP leaders in Telangana have stepped up their efforts to secure a berth, either as a Cabinet minister or Minister of State.
Party leaders believe the expansion could take place by the end of this month or in the first week of July, although there has been no official announcement.
According to party sources, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy could be considered for a more prominent portfolio if the reshuffle goes ahead.
There is also considerable discussion over the future of Minister of State Bandi Sanjay. While some leaders believe he could be moved to another ministry, others say the party may assign him an organisational role at the national level, similar to the responsibilities he handled earlier as a BJP national general secretary.
Laxman’s induction a possibility
The possible induction of Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman is another subject of discussion within the party. Leaders say his long organisational experience and seniority could work in his favour if a vacancy arises. They also point out that he has, on several occasions, expressed interest in serving either as a Governor or as a Union minister.
Several other Telangana MPs are also believed to be in the race. Party insiders say Eatala Rajender, Dharmapuri Arvind and DK Aruna are all hopeful of securing a MoS berth after missing out during the formation of the Union Cabinet in 2024.
Some leaders feel the BJP leadership could use the Cabinet expansion to strengthen its position in Telangana ahead of the next Assembly elections by giving the state greater representation in the Union government.
Within the state unit, there is also speculation that if K Laxman is accommodated in the Cabinet, there may be little room for another Telangana MP. If he is not included, the chances of leaders such as Rajender or Aruna could improve.
Party sources also say Arvind is being discussed as a possible successor to BJP state president N Ramchander Rao once his term ends.
For now, all the discussions remain speculative. Even so, the prospect of a Cabinet expansion and a reshuffle of portfolios has generated considerable interest within the Telangana BJP, with leaders closely watching developments in New Delhi.