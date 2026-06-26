CM Revanth’s ‘celebrations’ just political publicity: BRS leader Harish

HYDERABAD: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Thursday said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, instead of celebrating the replacement of Tungabhadra dam gates in Karnataka, should answer the fundamental questions related to Telangana’s rightful share in river waters.

In a post on X platform, the former minister said: “Instead of celebrating the replacement of Tungabhadra gates in Karnataka, Chief Minister @revanth_anumula must answer the following fundamental questions concerning Telangana’s rightful share of Krishna waters: Did Revanth Reddy secure concrete assurances on the real issues affecting Telangana’s RDS (Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme) water allocation? Did he obtain an assurance from Andhra Pradesh for the permanent closure of the RDS sluices on the Andhra side and the repair of the RDS weir?”

Harish further asked: “Did he secure an assurance from Karnataka for the immediate repair and regular maintenance of the RDS canal on their side? These are the primary reasons why Telangana has been consistently deprived of its allocated share of water under the RDS. How will replacing the gates ensure Telangana receives its allocated 15.90 tmc of water? The existing gates have functioned for nearly 75 years. Yet Telangana has never received more than about 5 tmc through the RDS. Gate replacement has no direct connection with Telangana receiving its rightful allocation of 15.90 tmc.”

“What assurance has Revanth Reddy obtained on this crucial issue? Why has Revanth Reddy accepted the concept of ‘system losses’ introduced by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana? The concept of ‘system losses’ is not recognised or permitted under the KWDT-I Award.