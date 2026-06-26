CM Revanth’s ‘celebrations’ just political publicity: BRS leader Harish

HYDERABAD: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Thursday said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, instead of celebrating the replacement of Tungabhadra dam gates in Karnataka, should answer the fundamental questions related to Telangana’s rightful share in river waters.
In a post on X platform, the former minister said: “Instead of celebrating the replacement of Tungabhadra gates in Karnataka, Chief Minister @revanth_anumula must answer the following fundamental questions concerning Telangana’s rightful share of Krishna waters: Did Revanth Reddy secure concrete assurances on the real issues affecting Telangana’s RDS (Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme) water allocation? Did he obtain an assurance from Andhra Pradesh for the permanent closure of the RDS sluices on the Andhra side and the repair of the RDS weir?”
Harish further asked: “Did he secure an assurance from Karnataka for the immediate repair and regular maintenance of the RDS canal on their side? These are the primary reasons why Telangana has been consistently deprived of its allocated share of water under the RDS. How will replacing the gates ensure Telangana receives its allocated 15.90 tmc of water? The existing gates have functioned for nearly 75 years. Yet Telangana has never received more than about 5 tmc through the RDS. Gate replacement has no direct connection with Telangana receiving its rightful allocation of 15.90 tmc.”
“What assurance has Revanth Reddy obtained on this crucial issue? Why has Revanth Reddy accepted the concept of ‘system losses’ introduced by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana? The concept of ‘system losses’ is not recognised or permitted under the KWDT-I Award.
It is beyond the scope of the Tribunal Award and cannot be used to reduce Telangana’s legitimate share. Did Revanth Reddy question Andhra Pradesh’s continued excess utilisation of Krishna waters? Andhra Pradesh continues to utilise around 39 tmc at Sunkesula for the KC Canal.
In addition, nearly 10 tmc of river water meant for the KC Canal is being diverted to the RBHLC and RBLLC through an understanding with Karnataka,” he said.
“This continues to cause grave injustice to Telangana. Did Revanth Reddy raise this issue? Did Revanth Reddy oppose the proposed projects that threaten Telangana’s water rights? The proposed Naveli Reservoir in Karnataka planned to utilise around 35 tmc between the Tungabhadra Dam and the RDS,” he added.
The Siddipet MLA further said: “The proposed Gundrevula Project in Andhra Pradesh was planned to utilise around 20 tmc between the RDS and Sunkesula. Both projects seriously jeopardise Telangana’s rightful share in Krishna waters. Did Revanth Reddy seek any safeguards for Telangana? What exactly is Revanth Reddy celebrating? Has he secured Telangana’s rightful allocation of 15.90 tmc? Has he resolved the long-pending RDS issues? Has he obtained binding assurances from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka on the issues that actually matter? If none of these core issues have been resolved, then the celebrations are nothing more than political publicity while Telangana’s rightful water continues to remain uncertain.”
CONGRESS GOVT PUSHED REALTY SECTOR INTO THE DOLDRUMS, ALLEGES KTR
Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday alleged that even though it has completed half its tenure, the Congress government has not fulfilled even a single election promise it made to the people of Telangana.
Taking a dig at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he said: “Revanth Reddy claimed that he is like a ‘gumpu mestri’ because he was aware of the present condition of the real estate sector in the state.” “This government has pushed the real estate sector into the doldrums in the last two-and-a-half years. Because of the slump in the market, lakhs of people have lost their jobs,” he alleged.
Addressing BRS workers from the Chevella Assembly segment, the former minister alleged that the chief minister, taking Hitler as a role model, is demolishing the houses of the poor. “People should remember the unfulfilled assurances of the Congress and teach the party a fitting lesson at an appropriate time,” he added.