Daughter and son-in-law hired hitmen to kill woman, family in Telangana

NALGONDA: The Nalgonda police have cracked the quadruple murder case involving four members of a family who were slaughtered inside their house in Telangana Colony on Sagar Road.

According to the police investigation, a property dispute drove a biological daughter and her husband to hire a notorious ‘supari’ (contract killer) gang from Hyderabad’s Old City to eliminate her mother and three other family members.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Sultan (45), his wife Haseena (40), and Sultan’s children from his first marriage, Muzzamil (20) and Afsar (11).

Police and local sources revealed that Haseena was living in Nalgonda with Sultan, her third husband, and his two children. Haseena held ancestral properties worth crores of rupees from her first marriage to Sujauddin. Following her divorce from Sujauddin, she had also received a hefty alimony settlement, which she used to purchase her house in Nalgonda.

The dispute brewed over a piece of agricultural land registered under Haseena’s name, valued at over Rs 2 crore. Relatives revealed that Bharksha — Haseena’s daughter from her first marriage — and her husband, Arhan, frequently picked arguments demanding the transfer of the Rs 2 crore land. When Haseena flatly refused, the couple allegedly broke into her house to steal the land passbooks but failed to find them.

Recently, a massive confrontation erupted between the two parties over the property during a family function in Hyderabad.

The tipping point arrived when Bharksha and Arhan discovered that Haseena was preparing a will to bequeath her house and plots to Muzzamil and Afsar, the police said.

According to the police, the daughter and son-in-law then hatched a plot to eliminate Haseena’s entire family. They approached a four-member gang of rowdy-sheeters in Hyderabad’s Old City. Armed with precise information about the family’s daily movements, the hired killers breached Haseena’s Nalgonda residence late at night and hacked all four victims to death. The postmortem report indicated multiple severe stab wounds across all four bodies.