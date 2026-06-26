Follow-up raids on suspended tahsildar yield more loot in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday conducted searches at four locations linked to suspended Shamirpet tahsildar and joint sub-registrar Thummakomma Sucharitha, including her residence and premises belonging to her relatives and associates.

The raids were part of an ongoing disproportionate assets case against the official for allegedly amassing wealth far beyond her legal income.

Sucharitha is currently in judicial custody following her arrest on May 26, when she was caught demanding a Rs 30 lakh bribe and accepting an initial payment of Rs 2 lakh from a complainant to process a land conversion application.

During the latest operation, ACB officials uncovered immovable assets, including over two acres of agricultural land in Siddipet, three flats across Hyderabad, and two real estate plots in Keesara and Khanamet. Investigators also seized about Rs 12 lakh in cash, Rs 38 lakh in bank deposits, two cars and jewellery valued at around Rs 1.20 crore.

The total book value of the uncovered wealth is estimated at Rs 5.05 crore, but authorities noted that the actual market value could be higher.