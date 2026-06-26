Forms, manpower issues to the fore as SIR begins in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Non-availability of forms, manpower challenges and action against a “negligent” officer marked the commencement of the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana on Thursday.

Though 35,985 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were deployed across the state, where the SIR is being carried out after 24 years, enumeration forms were not available in five Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad district — Jubilee Hills, Karwan, Yakhutpura, Bahadurpura and Musheerabad.

Officials, however, informed that as many as 23,000 to 25,000 enumeration forms were distributed to voters across Hyderabad district.

Meanwhile, action was initiated against a senior officer found negligent in the implementation of the SIR process in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan issued a show-cause notice to Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) Chief Examiner of Accounts, Venkateswara Reddy for failing to release five employees to discharge their duties as BLOs.

The action was taken on the very first day of the enumeration process after it came to light that the employees had not been assigned election-related duties. Appropriate action was also initiated against Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) who failed to attend awareness programmes related to SIR.

The enumeration process is facing manpower challenges in three municipal corporations under the CURE jurisdiction. Officials said that ASHA workers cannot be spared for SIR duties until June 30, 2026 due to their involvement in the upcoming Pulse Polio programme, scheduled to begin on June 28.