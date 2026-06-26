Gig workers suffer while Telangana takes its time on guidelines

HYDERABAD: Despite the Union government unveiling the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines (MVAG) 2025 nearly a year ago, the state government has dragged its feet before finally forming a transport department committee. This panel, established just two months ago, is now expected to submit its report next month.

According to sources, the committee is currently examining several critical issues, including the operation of white-board private vehicles on aggregator platforms, fare regulations, and pricing slabs.

It is also assessing driver welfare measures and the practical challenges associated with implementing the safety and compliance requirements prescribed under the Central framework. The committee is attempting to evolve a custom regulatory framework suited to Telangana’s transport ecosystem while balancing passenger interests, driver welfare, and the business concerns of aggregators.

The MVAG 2025 replaced the earlier 2020 guidelines, introducing a comprehensive regulatory architecture for ride-hailing services that covers aggregator licensing, passenger safety, driver welfare and fare regulation. While several states have either adopted or adapted this framework, Telangana has so far refrained from issuing corresponding regulations. This issue has acquired significant prominence following the enactment of the Telangana Platform-Based Gig Workers Act, 2026.