PM Modi should attend funeral of Khamenei, says AIMIM leader Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should attend Ayatollah Khamenei’s funeral.

Speaking to reporters here, the Hyderabad MP referred to the Iranian President inviting Modi to the funeral and said: “The Prime Minister should go to Iran, especially since he visited and publicly stated that India stood with Israel. India’s foreign policy has traditionally been one of maintaining relations with all countries while safeguarding our national interests. However, in recent years, we appear to have invested much of our diplomatic capital in our relationship with Israel. Now we are seeing the consequences.”

On the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana, he said: “The requirement to submit one of 12 designated documents is unrealistic. Of them, four documents are either non-existent or irrelevant to the state’s administrative framework.”

“The list includes documents like National Register of Citizens (NRC), which was not conducted in Telangana, and permanent residency certificates or family register systems, which are not issued in the state,” he added.

The AIMIM chief suggested that the Election Commission accept PAN cards, citing their reliability alongside other state-issued documents like driving licences and food security cards.

Stating that there are several anomalies in the 2002 voter list, which was prepared manually by the Election Commission, he asked: “If there are spelling mistakes in that list, how can voters be penalised today for errors made by the EC in the past? Which law says that if there are six children in a family, their names cannot be included?”