99 of 100 Utnoor ITI ATC students land MNC jobs

ADILABAD: In a historic first for the erstwhile Adilabad district, a single campus drive at the Government ITI Advanced Technology Centre (ATC) in the tribal area of Utnoor resulted in 99 out of 100 applicants securing jobs in major multinational corporations. Most of the selected recruits belong to local tribal communities and are part of a 160-student cohort across first- and second-year courses. They will officially join their employers on September 10, following their final examinations in July and August.

Among the multinational corporations that drove the recruitment include Schneider Electric Pvt. Ltd, Tata Motors and Foxconn. Schneider Electric hired 47 students at an annual package of Rs 2,37,600. Tata Motors in Pune selected 36 students with an annual package of Rs 2,08,200. Foxconn’s Apple iPhone Division in Bengaluru recruited 14 female students, offering annual packages ranging from Rs 2,24,784 to Rs 2,37,600.

Several selected students shared the immediate impact of these placements. Kanaka Nagaleela, a stenography student from an agricultural family, secured a role at Foxconn with a package of Rs 2,37,600 per annum.

Jadhav Srishanth, recruited by Tata Motors at Rs 2,08,200 per annum, noted that the income allows him to support his family while continuing his education. His classmates Kamble Prashanth and Chavan Sanjeev, also selected by Tata Motors, said learning advanced manufacturing techniques during their coursework enabled their hiring.

According to Rodda Srinivas, principal (FAC) of ATC Utnoor, the institution operates in collaboration with Tata Technologies to provide training in Industry 4.0 disciplines.