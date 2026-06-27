Andhra, Karnataka projects may impact Telangana water share: BJP

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Friday demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy clarify the state’s position on the Tungabhadra river water-sharing arrangement among Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

He expressed concern that the proposed Navali Balancing Reservoir project in Karnataka, with a capacity of 35 tmc, and the Gundrevula project in Andhra Pradesh, with a capacity of 20 tmc, could adversely affect Telangana’s share of 15.9 tmc of water, reducing it to just 5 tmc.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters here, Ramchander, while welcoming the repair of the river gates, demanded that the chief minister disclose the details of his discussions with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and explain the assurances, if any, secured in the interest of Telangana.

He alleged that both the Congress government and the previous BRS government under K Chandrasekhar Rao had failed to safeguard Telangana’s interests during the implementation of the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal awards concerning the Krishna and Godavari river basins. He maintained that the Centre had consistently acted as a mediator in resolving inter-state disputes.

Focus on strengthening party base in Telangana

Meanwhile, Ramchander said that the BJP’s national leadership had decided to focus specially on Telangana with the objective of strengthening the party at the grassroots level and steering it towards power in the state in the coming years.

He informed that BJP national president Nitin Nabin, as part of his three-day tour of Telangana beginning Sunday, would virtually inaugurate 10 newly constructed district party offices from the Rangareddy district office.

Later in the evening, he will participate in two meetings — one with booth-level presidents from the GHMC limits at the Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds and another with MPs, MLAs and MLCs at the BJP state office.