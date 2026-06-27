Bhatti calls for increased industry contribution to GDP

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday said that for the Congress’ people’s government, industrial growth is not merely about investment statistics but about creating livelihoods for people.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Industrial Innovation and Technology Expo 2026 at HITEX, he said that the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) serves as a strong bridge between the government and industry.

Stating that the industrial expo is more than just a showcase of machines and products, he said it is an excellent platform for exchanging ideas. The event provides small businesses with opportunities to find new customers, manufacturers to access cutting-edge technologies, and startups to connect with their first buyers, he added.

Vikramarka further said that Telangana has earned the confidence of investors and witnessed robust industrial growth since the formation of the state. Hyderabad has gained global recognition in the IT, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences sectors. However, he emphasized that the state’s growth should not remain confined to the services sector.

He stressed the need to increase the contribution of industry, particularly MSMEs, to the state’s GDP, noting that manufacturing plays a vital role in employment generation and strengthening the rural economy.

To meet representatives of MSMEs every Friday

Reiterating that industrial growth is about improving people’s livelihoods rather than just attracting investments, he said the government’s vision is to ensure that Ease of Doing Business benefits not only large companies but also small industries, women entrepreneurs and rural entrepreneurs.