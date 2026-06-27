Cops committing excesses won’t be spared, warns KTR

HYDERABAD: Alleging that police were registering false cases against their activists, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday warned that officers responsible for such actions will not be spared when the pink party regains power in the state.

“If anyone resorts to high-handedness, they would be held accountable even after retirement and they would be punished in accordance with the law for the excesses they are committing now,” he said.

Addressing party workers in Pargi Assembly segment, Rama Rao assured the cadre that he would take responsibility for safeguarding their future. “Those who work hard would be recognised and would be given positions they deserve,” he said.

The former minister alleged that the Congress government, which assured to provide lands to weaker sections, is now taking back the assigned lands too in the name of setting up of industrial estates. “The government acquired lands in the name of an industrial estate in Pargi too,” he said.

“Telangana people will never forget the Lagcherla land issue,” he said.

Rama Rao also said that the BRS will always support farmers and oppose any move to acquire assigned lands in Pargi. “If the government requires lands, it should acquire them only with the consent of farmers,” he said.

Referring to all poll promises of the Congress, he alleged that “this government did not even implement one assurance it made to the people in the last two-and-a-half years.”