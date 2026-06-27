IMD forecasts rain, winds for next three days

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across Telangana over the next three days. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected in many parts of the state on June 27 and 28. Isolated areas in several districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall. The department has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds.

On Friday, gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely over some districts of north Telangana, while winds of 30-40 kmph may occur in the remaining parts of the state. Similar thunderstorm activity accompanied by winds of 30-40 kmph is expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologists attribute the weather conditions to a cyclonic circulation extending between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level over north Telangana and adjoining areas. A trough associated with the system currently stretches from Coastal Andhra Pradesh to central Maharashtra, passing through Telangana and Marathwada.

The IMD added that favourable conditions will continue for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into more parts of northern and central India over the next three to four days.