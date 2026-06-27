Is Zaheerabad sitting on more mineral wealth?

SANGAREDDY: With the Geological Survey of India (GSI) establishing significant critical mineral reserves across nearly 800 acres in Govindapur and Parvathapur and the online tendering process entering its final stages, Zaheerabad could be on the verge of another industrial leap.

Assistant Director of Mining Dr G Vijay Kumar told TNIE that exploration is also underway in neighbouring Vikarabad district and in Bardipur, Kotur, Satwar, Buchinelli and Naimatabad in the Zaheerabad constituency, suggesting the region’s mineral potential extends well beyond the two villages.

As the National Manufacturing and Investment Zone (NIMZ) gathers pace, the discovery adds another promising asset beneath the region’s surface. GSI has confirmed deposits of iron, titanium laterite, critical minerals and aluminium laterites in Govindapur and Parvathapur villages of Mogudampally mandal.

Officials said the survey followed a report submitted by district mining officials about a year ago. With the deposits confirmed, the Union Government has invited online tenders for their allotment, designating Parvathapur as Block 1 and Govindapur as Block 2.

The survey identified deposits of 15.25 million tonnes of vanadium and 87 million tonnes of aluminium laterite and titanium. Officials said vanadium, one of the world’s rarest critical minerals, is used in electric vehicle batteries, nuclear power and defence equipment. Locals believe mining could transform Zaheerabad into a major commercial hub.