Nine govt schools in Telangana make it to national green list

KARIMNAGAR: From village schools tucked away in Telangana’s districts to campuses in the Hyderabad region, nine government schools have earned a place among the country’s cleanest and greenest institutions in the Swachh Evam Harit Vidyalaya Rating (SHVR) 2025-26.

The recognised schools include MPPS Anjanapuram (Bhadradri Kothagudem), MPUPS Peddagolkonda and MPPS Yelgondaguda (Rangareddy), MPUPS Lakkapalli (Peddapalli), PMSHRI MPPS Beerpur (Jagtial), Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), Odyaram (Karimnagar), ZPHS Nanganoor (Siddipet) and MPPS Nehru Nagar (Rajanna Sircilla).

Introduced by the Ministry of Education, the SHVR framework evaluates schools on cleanliness, sanitation, waste management, water conservation, energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

The state’s performance extended beyond individual schools, with Ranga Reddy securing the third position nationally in the Best 10 Districts category of SHVR 2025-26.

In a letter to the Telangana government, Ministry of Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar said the recognised schools reflected the state’s commitment to cleanliness, hygiene and environmental sustainability. He said their achievements should inspire other schools to contribute to the vision of a Swachh and Harit Bharat.

Each recognised school will receive a Certificate of Merit, and an additional grant of Rs 1 lakh.